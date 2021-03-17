Health Two new COVID-19 cases reported on March 16 morning Vietnam documented two new COVID-19 cases in the northern province of Hai Duong in the past 12 hours to 6am on March 16, bringing the national tally to 2,559, the Ministry of Health announced.

Health Three new COVID-19 cases, 29 recoveries reported on March 15 afternoon In the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 15, Vietnam recorded three new cases of COVID-19, all Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad and being quarantined, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Human trials start on second Vietnam-produced COVID-19 vaccine Six out of 120 volunteers have been injected with Vietnam’s second homegrown candidate vaccine COVIVAC, as human trials began at the Hanoi Medical University on March 15.