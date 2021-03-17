Nearly 20,700 Vietnamese inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine
A total 20,695 medical and other frontline workers nationwide got the COVID-19 shots as of March 16, according to the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation.
A frontline worker gets the COVID-19 shot. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A total 20,695 medical and other frontline workers nationwide got the COVID-19 shots as of March 16, according to the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation.
Reports from the vaccination sites indicate normal post-injection reactions, including fever, redness, swelling, tiredness, headache, muscle pain and nausea.
The ministry of Health on March 17 said that Vietnam logged no COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours as of 6:00 am on the day.
The country documented 1,597 domestically-transmitted infections, including 904 cases since the latest outbreak hit Hai Duong province and some other northern localities on January 27.
As many as 39,923 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, including 496 at hospitals, 17,396 at other quarantine sites, and 19,031 at home.
The Treatment Sub-committee said that 2,186 patients have been declared clear of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 so far.
Among the patients under treatment, 40 have tested negative for the virus once, 22 twice, and 82 thrice.
In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.