Nearly 240 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Malaysia
Nearly 240 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Malaysia on a flight of budget carrier Vietjet Air on August 13.
Vietnamese citizens line up for boarding procedures (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 240 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Malaysia on a flight of budget carrier Vietjet Air on August 13.
The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Embassy of Vietnam in Malaysia, and the carrier, together with competent agencies of the host nation.
The passengers included pregnant women, people with illnesses, children under 18, the elderly, workers with expired contracts, and those in extremely disadvantaged circumstances. The Vietnamese Embassy also sent its staff to the airport to assist them with boarding procedures.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, disease prevention measures were carried out during the flight. Upon landing at the Cam Ranh International Airport in the central province of Khanh Hoa, crewmembers and all passengers were given heath examinations and quarantined in line with regulations.
Vietnamese authorities and overseas missions plan to arrange similar flights to fly more Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home./.