Nearly 240 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Philippines
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 240 Vietnamese citizens from the Philippines were brought home safely on August 15.
The flight was arranged by the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines, budget carrier Vietjet Air and Philippine authorities.
Passengers included pregnant women, children aged below 18, the elderly, workers whose labour contracts expired, students without accommodations, stranded tourists and other especially disadvantaged cases.
The Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines sent staff to support the citizens at the airport.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, disease prevention measures were put in place during the flight. After landing at Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, crewmembers and passengers were given health checks and put under quarantine in line with regulations.
In the near future, similar flights will be arranged to carry disadvantaged citizens home, with domestic pandemic situation and quarantine capacity taken into account./.