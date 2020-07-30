Nearly 240 Vietnamese nationals repatriated from Myanmar
Hanoi (VNA) – Close to 240 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Myanmar by a flight of low-cost carrier Vietjet Air on July 30.
Passengers include children aged under 18, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with illness.
The Embassy of Vietnam in Myanmar sent its staff to assist these people to complete all required procedures before boarding the flight.
Strict security, safety and hygiene measures were enforced by the carrier during the flight to protect the passengers’ health and prevent COVID-19 transmission.
Upon arrival at HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport, all passengers and crew members were given health check and quarantined at State-designated facilities as regulated.
Vietnamese authorities and overseas missions plan to arrange more similar flights, depending on their requests and quarantine capacity at home./.