Nearly 26 million USD spent on upgrading drug detox facilities in 2016-2020
A total of 600 billion VND (25.9 million USD) was allocated from the State budget during the 2016-2020 period to 38 cities and provinces to upgrade and repair drug detoxification facilities, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) announced on March 12.
Deputy Minister Nguyen Thi Ha said nearly 173,000 people were weaned off drugs at detox facilities during the period.
Further efforts will be made to improve the quality and efficiency of drug detoxification programmes over the next five years.
The ministry has set a target of 100 percent of detox facilities and other facilities that provide detox services in the community to receive investment to ensure detoxification efforts are successful.
There are currently 97 public drug detox facilities around Vietnam./.