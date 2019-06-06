Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The State Treasury of Vietnam raised nearly 2.7 trillion VND (116.1 million USD) via a G-bond auction this week.Some 3 trillion VND worth of G-bonds were offered, including seven-year bonds valued at 500 billion VND (21.3 million USD), 10-year bonds worth 1 trillion VND (42.6 million USD), 15-year bonds worth 1 trillion VND, and 20-year bonds worth 500 billion VND.Ten bidders purchased 10-year bonds worth 942 billion VND (40.1 million USD) with an annual interest rate of 4.67 percent, 0.02 percent lower than that of the May 29 auction.The 15-year bond auction attracted seven bidders raising 1 trillion VND with an annual interest rate of 5.03 percent, 0.01 percent lower than that of the previous auction on May 29.The 20-year bonds were bought by 12 bidders with a total value of 500 billion VND and an annual interest rate of 5.63 percent, 0.05 percent lower than that of the May 22 auction.At the auxiliary auction for 20-year bonds, seven bidders purchased an additional 250 billion VND worth of the bonds with an interest rate of 5.63 percent per annum.Since the beginning of 2019, the State Treasury has mobilised over 96.67 trillion VND (4.12 billion USD) through G-bond auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).-VNA