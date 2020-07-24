Nearly 270 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Cuba, Germany
Vietnamese citizens at Cuba's José Martí airport (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese authorities, representative agencies in Cuba and Germany and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines coordinated with local counterparts to bring home nearly 270 Vietnamese citizens from the two nations from July 22-24.
The flight was arranged to land at Havana (Cuba) and Frankfurt (Germany) to receive the citizens, including children under the age of 18, students who had completed their study courses, the elderly and the sick, stranded tourists and guest workers whose visas or contracts expired.
Vietnamese representative agencies in Cuba and Germany sent officials to the airports to help citizens to complete all necessary procedures before boarding.
Security, safety and hygiene measures were strictly implemented during the flight. Right after landing at Van Don International Airport in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, all the passengers and crew members had their body temperatures checked and were quarantined as regulated.
Implementing the Prime Minister’s directions, Vietnamese authorities and representative agencies abroad are building plans to repatriate more citizens based on their aspirations and the quarantine capacity at home./.