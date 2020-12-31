Nearly 280 Vietnamese brought home from Europe, Africa, South America
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 280 Vietnamese citizens in more than 30 countries in Europe, Africa and South America were flown back to Vietnam on a flight of Vietnam Airlines at the arrangement of Vietnamese and foreign agencies on December 30-31.
Passengers on the flight included under-18 children, the elderly, the sick, and students who finished their study but without accommodation, workers with expired visas or labour contracts, and those in extremely difficult circumstances.
The Vietnamese Embassy in France sent staff members to the airport to help the citizens with boarding procedures.
To ensure health for the citizens and prevent the spread of COVID-19, strict security, safety and epidemiological measures were applied during the flight. After landing at Van Don airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh, all crew members and passengers on the flight were given health checks and sent to quarantine in accordance with regulations.
The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will be arranged based on citizens’ wish, the developments of the pandemic and domestic quarantine capacity./.