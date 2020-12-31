Society Flood-affected school students get scholarships A total of 220 school students whose families were affected by floods and storms from Nghe An to Quang Ngai provinces received scholarships worth 2.2 billion VND (95,000 USD) from the Vietnam Central Disaster Prevention Support Fund (QPT) for continuing their education.

Society All of imported frozen food samples in HCM City negative for SARS-CoV-2 The tests of all of the 100 samples of imported frozen food in Ho Chi Minh City have turned out negative for the corona virus SARS-CoV-2, the municipal Food Safety Management Authority said on December 30. ​

Society Services on National Public Service Portal now number 2,700 The number of services provided via the National Public Service Portal has reached 2,700 after four new ones made debut on December 30, expected to help save 8 trillion VND (346.9 million USD) each year.