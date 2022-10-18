Business VinFast introduces four EV models at Paris Motor Show 2022 Four years after its global debut at the Paris Motor Show 2018 with petrol-fueled Lux A2.0 and Lux S2.0 models, VinFast returns to the show this year with a brand-new position as Vietnam’s first and only global smart EV maker, marking its significant leap on the journey toward sustainable mobility.

Business Vietnam hopes to attract more capital from RoK Policies and orientations on attracting foreign investment, especially from Korean businesses, spotlighted a conference in the capital city of Hanoi on October 18.

Business VBUK contributes to connecting Vietnamese firms in Vietnam, UK The Vietnam Business Association in the UK (VBUK) has made great contributions to connecting Vietnamese enterprises at home and in the UK, heard the association’s congress held in London on October 16.