- The Customs Sub-department of Can Tho International Airport has seized 11 suspected rhino horns weighing 28.7kg.The customs officials said the suspected rhino horns were hidden in packages carried by a passenger on a flight from the Republic of Korea to Vietnam on March 2.The flight was scheduled to arrive at Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport, but later switched to land at the Can Tho International Airport in an attempt to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic The custom officials found a suspicious package while screening luggage for passengers. The package belonged to Do Thanh Son, a 38-year-old Vietnamese man.They seized the horns for further settlement steps while Son has been taken into quarantine as stipulated./.