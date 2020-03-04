Nearly 29kg of suspected rhino horn seized at Can Tho airport
The Customs Sub-department of Can Tho International Airport has seized 11 suspected rhino horns weighing 28.7kg.
Rhino horns seized at the airport (Photo: customs newspaper)
The customs officials said the suspected rhino horns were hidden in packages carried by a passenger on a flight from the Republic of Korea to Vietnam on March 2.
The flight was scheduled to arrive at Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport, but later switched to land at the Can Tho International Airport in an attempt to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.
The custom officials found a suspicious package while screening luggage for passengers. The package belonged to Do Thanh Son, a 38-year-old Vietnamese man.
They seized the horns for further settlement steps while Son has been taken into quarantine as stipulated./.
