Nearly 300 citizens brought home from Russia
A concentrated quarantine facility in Vietnam (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Close to 300 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Russia on December 4-5 on a flight of Bamboo Airways.
The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Embassy of Vietnam in Russia, and the carrier, together with relevant agencies of Russia.
The passengers included children under 18, the elderly, the ill, workers with expired visas and labour contracts, and students who finished their studies without accommodations.
The Vietnamese Embassy had closely worked with local agencies to help the passengers travel to the airport and sent staff to assist them with boarding procedures.
In-flight safety and preventive measures have been rigorously enforced by the airline to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
Upon arrival at Cam Ranh International Airport in the central province of Khanh Hoa, all passengers and crew members were given medical checkups and sent to quarantine in line with regulations.
The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with their wishes, the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, and domestic quarantine capacity./.
