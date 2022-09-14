Business Vietnamese rice exporters expect higher prices With India’s recent rice export restrictions, Vietnamese exporters expect to increase shipments and hike prices, industry insiders have said.

Business Vietstock Expo & Forum 2022 to be held from October 12-14 Vietnam’s Premier International Feed, Livestock & Meat Industry Show (VietStock) Expo & Forum will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in downtown Ho Chi Minh City from October 12-14.

Business Vietnamese firms advised to capitalise on exports to Canada Canada wants to diversify supply sources to avoid disruption in supply chains, and is interested in supply sources in Vietnam amidst complicated developments in the world situation, the Vietnamese Trade Office in Canada said, advising Vietnamese businesses to optimise their advantages to boost their exports to Canada.

Business UKVFTA promotes quality FDI flow to Vietnam The UK – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) is said to contribute to promoting the influx of quality foreign direct investment (FDI) into Vietnam.