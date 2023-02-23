Illustrative photo. This year, trade promotion is identified as one of the important and effective solutions to support Vietnamese businesses to develop production and the domestic market, and boost exports.(Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade has passed the National Programme on Trade Promotion and the National Brand Programme in 2023 with nearly 300 trade promotion events to be held this year in Vietnam and abroad.

According to the ministry, this year, trade promotion is identified as one of the important and effective solutions to support Vietnamese businesses to develop production and the domestic market, and boost exports.

The newly-issued programmes will focus on connecting Vietnamese businesses to international buyers, promoting exports at prestigious international specialised fairs in key markets and potential new markets, and organise major international industry conferences in Vietnam to promote export potential, export industry, and typical export products.

Hundreds of thousands of businesses are expected to participate and benefit from the trade promotion activities./.