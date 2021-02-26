Health Vietnam records five new COVID-19 cases on February 26 evening Vietnam reported five new COVID-19 infections on February 26 evening, including four domestically-transmitted cases in the northern province of Hai Duong – Vietnam’s current largest outbreak hotspot – and one imported case in Dong Thap province.

Health Soldiers in white blouse dedicated to Truong Sa Islands Over the last 40 years, the Military Hospital 175 has been delivering trusted healthcare services for not only soldiers on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago but also islanders and fishermen working in the waters around the islands, said the hospital's Director Major General Nguyen Hong Son.

Health PM asks for timely, transparent COVID-19 vaccine distribution Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Health Ministry to take responsibility for importing, receiving and distributing COVID-19 vaccines in a timely and transparent manner in line with instructions of the Politburo and Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.

Health One imported case of COVID-19 recorded on February 26 morning Vietnam detected one imported case of COVID-19 over the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on February 26, raising the national count to 2,421, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported.