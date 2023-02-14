Environment Rare gray-shanked douc langurs sighted in Phu Yen province The Forest Protection Department of Tuy Hoa city in the central province of Phu Yen has coordinated with relevant units to raise community awareness about the importance of protecting the gray-shanked douc langurs that appeared recently in Cam Tu village, Hoa Kien commune.

Environment Cold spell to blanket northern Vietnam this week A cold wave is forecast to hit the northern and north-central regions on February 13 night and the following day, with temperatures ranging from 14-17 degrees Celsius.

Society Efforts exerted to increase climate change adaptability of Mekong Delta urban systems Localities in the Mekong Delta region are working hard to increase their urban areas’ adaptability to climate change, and boost urban development to green and sustainable direction.