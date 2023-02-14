Nearly 300 war-time explosives found in Quang Tri
Almost 300 war-time explosives have been discovered in the central province of Quang Tri, thanks to the work of Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) and the RENEW project.
The NPA/RENEW Project's workers check to discover explosives in An My village, Gio My commune, Gio Linh district in the central province of Quang Trị.(Photo: VNA)
The 299 munitions were safely destroyed in An My village, Gio My commune, Gio Linh district, in the central province of Quang Tri.
This was the largest number of explosives discovered in a single day by the project this year.
The RENEW project is a cooperative programme between the government of Quang Tri province, international donors, and foreign non-governmental organisations.
Its mission is to make people’s lives safer by reducing accidents, injuries and deaths caused by post-war bombs and landmines and building a better community's future.
In partnership with NPA, a leading global humanitarian disarmament and mine action organisation, RENEW is leading a massive programme in Quang Tri to eliminate cluster bombs and other explosive war-time ordnance.
The NPA/RENEW project started its work in An My village at the start of this year and is expected to complete its work by May this year.
Thanks to the work, nearly 400 people will be able to live peacefully on land, safe from the threat of unexploded ordnance.
The NPA/RENEW project has cleared explosives in more than 130ha of land in Gio My commune since October last year, where they discovered and destroyed 354 explosives./.