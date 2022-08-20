Nearly 300,000 COVID-19-hit workers receive financial aid from social security
The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) chapters have over the last week paid nearly 845 billion VND (36.1 million USD) in financial aid for more than 298,000 workers hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Illustration. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) chapters have over the last week paid nearly 845 billion VND (36.1 million USD) in financial aid for more than 298,000 workers hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The aid was sourced from the VSS’s unemployment insurance fund.
The beneficiaries accounted for roughly 72% of those eligible to receive aid for COVID-19-hit labourers from the support package under Resolution 03/2021 of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee and Resolution 116/NQ-CP of the Government.
In Ho Chi Minh City, close to 266 billion VND from the unemployment insurance fund has been paid to 95,300 workers as of August 18. Each received 1.8 million to 3.3 million VND./.