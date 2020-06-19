Nearly 310 Vietnamese citizens return home from Angola
A Vietnam Airlines flight has brought 309 Vietnamese citizens home from Angola thanks to joint efforts by Vietnamese and Canadian agencies.
Vietnamese citizens are brought home (Source: VOV)
Hanoi (VNA) - A Vietnam Airlines flight has brought 309 Vietnamese citizens home from Angola thanks to joint efforts by Vietnamese and Canadian agencies.
Passengers on the flight included children, the elderly, sick people, pregnant women, workers with expired visas and contracts.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Angola sent officers to the airport to assist citizens in making check-in procedures and solve arising issues.
Immediately after the flight landed in Van Don, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, all passengers and crew members were given health check and quarantined in line with regulations.
Earlier, the flight brought face masks and protective gear as gifts of the Vietnamese government to Angola.
Following instructions of the Prime Minister, Vietnamese agencies will continue to coordinate with representative agencies abroad to arrange more flights to take Vietnamese citizens back home based on citizens’ wish and domestic quarantine capacity./.