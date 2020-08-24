Society HCM City plans host of activities to mark National Day A wide range of activities will take place in HCM City to celebrate 75 years since the August Revolution (August 19) and the 75th National Day (September 2).

Society Hanoi to provide free Wi-Fi at tourist sites Hanoi plans to provide free Wi-Fi at all tourist sites in four districts and one town in the city.

Society HCM City to seek input from foreign experts on new ‘city within a city’ Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has told Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities to consult foreign experts on its plan to build an innovative ‘city within a city’ in the eastern part of the sprawling metropolis.

Society Quang Ninh police arrest wanted Chinese nationals for gambling Police in the northern border province of Quang Ninh on August 22 handed over to China 11 Chinese nationals who were being hunted by Chinese policemen for organising gambling on the Internet.