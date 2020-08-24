Nearly 320 Vietnamese brought home from Canada
Vietnamese citizens wait to handle boarding procedures at the Toronto international airport (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 320 Vietnamese citizens in Canada were repatriated on a flight that landed at Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on August 24.
The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada, the national flag carrier Vietnamese Airlines, and relevant agencies of the North American nation.
Passengers included people under 18, the elderly, ill persons, students who finished learning courses but lacked accommodation, workers with expired visas or labour contracts, stranded tourists, and others with special disadvantages.
The Vietnamese Embassy sent staff to assist the citizens in handling boarding procedures at the Toronto international airport.
Security, safety and hygiene measures were carried out throughout the flight to protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Upon landing at Van Don Airport, those on board received health check-ups and sent to concentrated quarantine facilities.
More flights are set to be conducted in the time ahead to repatriate Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances./.