Nearly 350 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from US
Vietnamese citizens are waiting for boarding (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 350 Vietnamese citizens have returned home safely from the US on a flight arranged on August 29 and 30 that departed from Houston.
Vietnamese authorities and representative agencies in the US, Vietnam Airlines and US authorities worked together to bring back home the citizens from many States of the US.
The passengers included children under 18 years old, the elderly, the sick, stranded tourists, students who have finished their learning but lack accommodation due to dormitory closure, and those living in difficult circumstances.
Security, safety and disease prevention measures were seriously carried out during the flight.
Right after the plane landed at Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh, all people on board received check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine sites in line with regulations./.