Society Nhon Chau islanders eager to join national grid Nhon Chau island commune, also known as Cu Lao Xanh island, is a forefront island in the central province of Binh Dinh. After years, residents in the island commune now have access to the national grid. Not only meeting people’s living needs, the national grid also opens up opportunities for tourism development for this locality.

Society More than 340 Vietnamese brought home from Macau (China) More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Macau (China) on a flight operated by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on August 30.

Society Trio face jail term for smuggling Chinese into Da Nang A Chinese man and two Vietnamese women were sentenced to 5-8 years in prison on August 29 for organising illegal entry into Vietnam.

Society Can Tho sends gifts to Vietnamese-origin people in Cambodia The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has sent gifts to people of the Vietnamese origin in Cambodia who are in difficult circumstances and affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.