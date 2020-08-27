Nearly 350 Vietnamese repatriated from Europe, Africa
Close to 350 Vietnamese citizens in Europe and Africa were brought home aboard a Vietnam Airlines flight on August 26 and 27.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Close to 350 Vietnamese citizens in Europe and Africa were brought home aboard a Vietnam Airlines flight on August 26 and 27.
The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese representative agencies in the two regions, the national flag carrier Vietnamese Airlines, and relevant agencies of over 20 host nations involved.
Passengers included children under 18, students who finished learning courses, the elderly, pregnant women, stranded tourists, and workers with expired visas or labour contracts.
The Vietnamese Consulate General in Frankfurt, Germany, sent staff to assist the citizens in handling boarding procedures at the Frankfurt Airport where all of them gathered to fly home.
Security, safety and hygiene measures were carried out throughout the flight to protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Upon landing at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, those on board received health check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine facilities.
More flights are set to be conducted in the time ahead to repatriate Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home./.