Nearly 360 Vietnamese citizens flown home from US
Close to 360 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from the United States on a Vietnam Airlines flight as part of collective efforts by competent authorities of both sides from November 30 – December 1.
(Photo: VNA)
On board the flight were children under 18, the elderly, people with illnesses, students who finished their study but without accommodation due to dormitory closures, and those in extremely difficult circumstances.
Vietnamese missions in the US provided help to facilitate the passengers’ travel to pickup points at international airports in Houston and New York and instructed them to complete pre-departure procedures before boarding the flight.
In-flight safety and preventive measures have been rigorously enforced by the national flag carrier to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
Upon arrival at Da Nang International Airport in central Vietnam, all passengers and crew members were given medical checkups and sent to quarantine in line with regulations.
The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with their wishes, the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, and domestic quarantine capacity./.