Society White Ribbon Breakfast highlights safe migration for women, children Measures to improve inter-sectoral coordination mechanisms in response to violence against migrant women were discussed at the 6th White Ribbon Breakfast held in Hanoi on December 1.

Society Bac Giang province gears towards digital government Bac Giang province will continue carrying out the e-government building programme in a comprehensive, timely and effective manner with a view to set up a digital government in the near future, according to Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications Tran Minh Chieu.

Society IFAD-funded agriculture development projects reviewed A workshop to review the implementation of agriculture development support projects in the 2019-2015 period funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has been held in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.

Society Vietnam ranks first in SEA in primary student learning outcomes Vietnam ranks first among Southeast Asian countries in terms of primary school student learning outcomes under the Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM) programme.