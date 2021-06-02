Business Air passengers down in first five months due to COVID-19 There were 122,000 flights from and to Vietnamese airports in the first five months of this year, down 5.9 percent year-on-year, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Aquatic product exports rise 14 percent in five months Vietnam earned 790 million USD from exporting aquatic products in May, lifting the total figure in the first five months of this year to nearly 3.3 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 14 percent.

Business Vietnam, RoK seek to promote trade, industry partnership Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien held a working session with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam Park Noh-wan in Hanoi on June 2 to discuss measures to further facilitate cooperation between the two countries in trade, industry, and energy.