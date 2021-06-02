Nearly 4,000 land tax transactions conducted online
A pilot programme held in Thai Nguyen, Vinh Phuc, Binh Dinh and Tay Ninh provinces on making online payments for financial obligations relating to land recorded close to 4,000 successful transactions in more than four months.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - A pilot programme held in Thai Nguyen, Vinh Phuc, Binh Dinh and Tay Ninh provinces on making online payments for financial obligations relating to land recorded close to 4,000 successful transactions in more than four months.
According to the General Department of Taxation, transactions conducted via the national public service portal totalled more than 14 billion VND (605,530 USD).
Beginning in December last year, the pilot programme targeted household and individual taxpayers in the four provinces.
Earlier, on May 18, the general department issued a dispatch to tax departments in cities and provinces regarding the implementation of electronic payments of financial obligations relating to land on the national public service portal and its readiness to support localities during the deployment of such services.
The general department has coordinated with the Government Office to complete the technical connection of data transmission between its portal and the national public service portal./.