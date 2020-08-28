Production at My Phuoc 2 industrial park in Binh Duong (Photo: VNA)



Binh Duong (VNA) – A total of 3,999 new enterprises have been set up in the southern province of Binh Duong since the beginning of 2020, with their registered capital totaling approximately 26.95 trillion VND (1.16 billion USD).



The figures showed slight annual decreases of 2.5 percent in the number of firms and 0.5 percent in capital value.



The reduction, despite being small, reflected the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on business operations in the province.



On average, each firm registered 6.74 billion VND worth of capital during the period, increasing 2.08 percent on-year.



The freshly established companies operate across 17 sectors.



Sectors that recorded annual increases in the number of newcomers included agro-fishery (up 68.75 percent); health and social aid activities (45.45 percent); information and communications (13.64 percent); and education and training (13.70 percent). Particularly, the electricity production and distribution posted a significant rise of 1,685 percent against last year.



Phu Huu Minh, vice director of the Binh Duong Department of Planning and Investment, said to facilitate new registrations in the current difficult time, the department has capitalised on the function of its information system, delivered outcomes via postal services, and guided firms to use online administrative services./.