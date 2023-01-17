Vehicles pass through Mong Cai international border gate. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Nearly 4,000 people have undergone immigration procedures via Mong Cai international border gate in the northern province of Quang Ninh in 10 days after resuming entry-exit regulations.



As many as 3,530 of those were Chinese who left Vietnam for home, reported the gate’s management board on January 17.

From January 1-16, more than 4,200 people applied for entry-exit procedures, including 417 entering and 3,793 leaving Vietnam, most of them were Chinese returning home after three years of staying in Vietnam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Entry-exit activities take place at Mong Cai international border gate from 8am to 4pm (Hanoi time) daily. Travellers must hold passports and have negative RT-PCR test papers valid within 48 hours.

From January 8-16, trade volume between Vietnam and China reached over 36,600 tonnes. Of the figure, more than 15,000 tonnes was recorded at Bac Luan II Bridge border gate.



From January 1-16, the figure stood at over 64,400 tonnes at Mong Cai international border gate, including more than 26,700 tonnes carried by 1,696 vehicles at the Bac Luan II Bridge border gate./.