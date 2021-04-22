Nearly 4,300 runners to compete at Vietnam Trail Marathon in Son La
Nearly 4,300 Vietnamese and foreign runners will race up to 70km on trails through orchards and tea fields in the Vietnam Trail Marathon (VTM) in Moc Chau district in the northern mountain province of Son La on April 24 after a suspension triggered by COVID-19.
The men’s 70km race will see the participation of Quang Nguyen and two French runners of Gaetan Morizur and Valentin Orange.
In the 70km female battle, reigning champion Nguyen Thi Duong will be competing with Tra My and Axelle de Feraudy of France, along with Ha Thi Hau.
Some celebrities will also join the races, including singer Duc Tuan, Miss Vietnam 2006 Mai Phuong Thuy and writer Trang Ha.
The writer will also compete at the 70km race of the Vietnam Mountain Marathon slated for August 27-29 in Sa Pa of Lao Cai northern province and the Vietnam Jungle Marathon on October 16 in Pu Luong, Thanh Hoa.
All the events are organised by Topas Travel, which has operated in Vietnam since 1990.
Part of every long distance (21km-70km) registration goes direct to charity.
Close to 700 million VND (about 30,400 USD) will be distributed to local projects to help children and families in difficult backgrounds in Moc Chau./.