Culture - Sports Weightlifter Duyen wins Vietnam's first int’l medal of year Hoang Thị Duyen won the first international medal of the year for Vietnamese athletes by finishing third at the Asian Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on April 19.

Culture - Sports Writer with disability enters Forbes Vietnam’s inspirational women list Nguyen Thi Kim Hoa, a writer with a paralysed right arm, has been named in the list of 20 inspirational women in 2021 by the Forbes Vietnam magazine.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to play friendly match with Jordan Vietnam will play a friendly match with Jordan on May 31 to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Culture - Sports Photographer depicts beauty of Vietnam’s sea, islands Depriving from the love for photography, photographer Gian Thanh Son has depicted the beauty of Vietnamese sea and islands which he has had an opportunity to fly over such as Truong Sa, Phu Quy, Con Dao, contributing to affirming Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and islands.