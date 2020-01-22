World German media highlight resolution asking for ratification of EVFTA A series of German newspapers reported the approval of a resolution by the European Parliament (EP) Committee on International Trade (INTA) on January 21 to ask for the EP’s ratification of the EVFTA.

World Indonesia prepares for return of alleged militants abroad Indonesia has prepared for the return of hundreds of citizens who have joined foreign terrorist groups in several nations.

World Countries ramp up efforts against new coronavirus Many countries are stepping up measures to prevent the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that have infected over 400 people, mostly in China.

World Thailand announces measures against smog The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on January 21 announced four urgent measures to deal with the hazardous ultra-fine dust levels in the air in the capital.