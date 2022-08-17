Nearly 460,000 people test knowledge on Vietnam-Laos relations through online quiz
Nearly 460,000 people participated in an online quiz on the history of the special Vietnam-Laos relations after nine weeks to August 15, the organising board of the contest said at its meeting in Hanoi on August 16.
The contest forms part of the activities to mark the Vietnam – Laos and Laos – Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2022), and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).
The quiz is available weekly on the Communist Party of Vietnam’s e-newspaper (dangcongsan.vn) and social network VCNet until September 5.
Each week, there is one first prize worth 3 million VND (128.3 USD), two second worth 2 million VND each, and five third worth 1 million VND each.
All Vietnamese and foreign nationals aged 14 and above are eligible to participate in the competition.
The online quiz has contributed to popularising the historical significance and the importance of the two countries’ special relations, said Tran Doan Tien, Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s e-newspaper.
A ceremony summarising the contest will be broadcast live on a Vietnam Television (VTV) channel next month./.