Society Deputy PM demands faster building of Hoa Lac-based university campus Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam requested construction of the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU-HN) campus be sped up while examining the project in the Hoa Lac area in Thach That district on August 16.

Society Woman posing for Tiktok video at airport tarmac banned from flying Dinh Viet Thang, head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, has decided to issue a flight ban on a woman posing for a TikTok video at the Phu Quoc Airport tarmac for six months, starting August 17.

Society Workshop seeks to better policies, laws on sending labourers to work abroad The Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Office in Vietnam, held a workshop focusing on Vietnamese labourers and experts working abroad on August 16 in Hanoi.

Society Germany temporarily recognises Vietnam’s new passport version Germany will temporarily recognise Vietnam’s new passport version with information about holders' place of birth added in the appendix, according to a diplomatic note the German Federal Foreign Office sent to the Vietnamese Embassy on August 15.