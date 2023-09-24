Sci-Tech Semiconductors a future key industry of Vietnam To maintain a high growth rate of exports, it was necessary to target new trends, including semiconductors, said experts.

Business Latin America among most important markets for Vietnam: official Latin America is always one of the most important markets for Vietnam, an official of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) told the recent Vietnam International Sourcing 2023.

Business Vietnam’s aquaculture top position on world map The growth in Vietnam's seafood export turnover in recent years has been created from the foundation of the aquatic farming, exploitation and processing industry.