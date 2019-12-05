Health Hanoi responds to World AIDS Day The fight against HIV/AIDS has always been a priority of Hanoi, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Hong Son said at a meeting on November 29 in response to the World AIDS Day (December 1).

Health Vietnam expands national PrEP programme to 15 more localities Vietnam will expand the national programme for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV prevention to 15 more cities and provinces following the positive outcomes of the pilot implementation in 11 localities over the past one year.

Health Hanoi health sector improves service to better serve patients Hanoi's health sector has improved its service in recent years, aiming to decrease the amount of money Vietnamese spend on treatment overseas, a figure that currently amounts to about 2 billion USD annually.

Health Vietnam adopts latest technologies in cardiovascular surgery The adoption of the latest advancements in cardiovascular surgery such as robot-assisted surgery and three-dimensional (3D) laparoscopic surgery has resulted in better treatment of cardiovascular diseases in Vietnam, leading cardiologists have said.