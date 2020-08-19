World Indonesia records BoP surplus of 9.2 billion USD in Q2 Bank Indonesia (BI) reported on August 18 that the balance of payments (BoP) of the country had a surplus of 9.2 billion USD in the second quarter of 2020.

World Philippine economy to fall 9.2 percent in H2: ANZ Research ANZ Research predicts that the Philippine economy will fall 9.2 percent in the second half of 2020 as the economy is likely to book a double-digit contraction in the third quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ASEAN Singapore injects another 8 billion SGD to support economy Singapore’s government has allocated another 8 billion Singapore dollars (5.8 billion USD) to support workers and businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said.