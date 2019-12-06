Nearly 6,000 agricultural products granted traceability codes
The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Hanoi has so far managed and granted administrative account codes for 2,527 for facilities, cooperatives, businesses and shops which trade safe food, agro, forestry and fishery products in the capital city.
A buyer scans a QR code for traceability while shopping at a supermarket (Photo kinhtedothi.vn)
The department also granted QR codes to access information transparently for 495 businesses that have completed the procedure of joining hn.check.net.vn, with a total of managed codes for more than 5,900 products, an increase of 2,700 product codes compared to end of last year.
That marks an increase of 543 facilities compared to the end of last year.
The department also granted QR codes to access information transparently for 495 businesses that have completed the procedure of joining hn.check.net.vn, with a total of managed codes for more than 5,900 products, an increase of 2,700 product codes compared to end of last year.
Notably, the department has piloted five traceability for agro, forestry and fishery products.
The department also has completed the regulation and pilot operation of e-commerce market Cho Nha Minh (My Home Market) at www.chonhaminh.gov.vn or www.myhomemarkets.gov.vn.
Work has also been reviewed on development of traceability system of agro, forestry and fishery products in the capital city of Hanoi and e-commerce market consuming safe agricultural products.
The municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development cooperated with the Integration Development Enterprise Center (IDE) under the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises have completed the building of the traceability system for agro, forestry and seafood products in Hanoi with the domain name at www.hn.check.vn./.
