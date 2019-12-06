Business Vietjet offers promotional tickets to celebrate new routes Budget airline Vietjet will provide passengers with millions of promotional tickets priced only from zero VND between December 10 and 12 to celebrate its four international routes.

Business Socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2030 discussed A symposium was held in Hanoi on December 6 to discuss and collect opinions on policy recommendations by development partners of Vietnam for the building of a socio-economic development strategy for the 2021-2030 period.

Business Bac Giang province attractive to industrial investors With its potential and advantages in industrial development, the northern province of Bac Giang has been an attractive destination for investors, especially those in industrial sectors such as electronics, food processing, mechanics, chemicals, and construction material production.

Business Exporters urged to properly prepare for CPTPP Whether Vietnamese enterprises can cash on the opportunity brought by the CPTPP to increase exports of garments, footwear, timber products, and beverages depends on their preparation, experts said.