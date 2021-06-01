Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 59,800 businesses temporarily suspended or stopped their operations to await dissolution procedures and completed dissolution procedures in the first five months of 2021, up 23 percent year-on-year.

The General Statistics Office (GSO) reported that nearly 12,000 businesses left the market on average each month.

Meanwhile, nearly 55,800 were newly-established with a total registered capital of 778.3 trillion VND (33.8 billion USD) and a combined workforce of 412,400, up 15.4 percent in the number of firms and 39.5 percent in capital volume compared to the same period last year.

Almost 22,600 enterprises resumed their operations, up 3.9 percent annually, raising the total new and back-to-work firms to 78,300 during the January-May period, or an average of 15,700 new companies each month./.