Politics Prime Minister congratulates new DPRK Premier Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 14 sent a message of congratulations to Kim Tok Hun on his appointment as new Premier of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Politics Cambodia honours late Vietnamese Ambassador The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held a ceremony on August 14 to receive the Cambodian government’s Royal Order of Mahasena – Grand Officer to late Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Ngo Dien (1921-2004).

Politics Prime Minister hosts Lao counterpart Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception on August 14 for his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith, who is visiting Vietnam for the national mourning of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.

Politics Services held abroad for late Party chief Vietnamese embassies held ceremonies on August 13 and 14 for people to pay their respects to former General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Le Kha Phieu, who passed away on August 7.