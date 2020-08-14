Nearly 660 delegations attend national mourning of former Party leader
Close to 660 delegations of Party and State leaders, ministries, localities, people’s armed forces, and diplomatic offices, as well as representatives from international organisations paid tribute to late General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Le Kha Phieu at a national mourning held in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and his home province of Thanh Hoa on August 14.
Prominent among those attending the mourning are Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and Politburo member and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and former National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung sent wreaths to the function.
Prominent among those attending the mourning were Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and Politburo member and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
Also attending the event were former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; former Presidents Tran Duc Luong, Nguyen Minh Triet, and Truong Tan Sang; former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung; and former National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Van An.
Phieu was born on December 27, 1931 in Dong Khe commune, Dong Son district, the north-central province of Thanh Hoa, and resided at 7/36/C1 Ly Nam De, Cua Dong ward, Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi.
He started participating in revolutionary activities in 1947, and joined the Communist Party of Vietnam on June 19, 1949. He was a member of the Party Central Committee of the 7th and 8th tenures, a member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat of the 7th tenure, a Politburo member of the 7th and 8th tenures, and the General Secretary of the Party Central Committee from December 1997 to April 2001. Also he was Deputy to the National Assembly of the 9th and 10th tenures.
After a period of illness, despite the wholehearted care by the Party, State, medical group and his family, he passed away at 2:52 on August 7, 2020, of serious illness and old age at his home.
Over more than 70 years of his revolutionary activities, he made great contributions to the glorious revolution cause of the Party and the nation. He was awarded with the Golden Star, an insignia of 70-year Party membership, and many other noble Vietnamese and international orders and medals./.