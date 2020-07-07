Nearly 7 million USD of public investment disbursed in six months
Disbursement of public investment in the first six months of 2020 amounted to nearly 156 trillion VND (6.73 million USD), fulfilling 33.1 percent of the plan set by the National Assembly and the Prime Minister, higher than the 28.56 percent recorded in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
The ministry further saidover 142 trillion VND of domestic capital was disbursed in the reviewed period, equivalent to 32.98 percent of the plan, along with over 5.7 trillion VND of foreign capital, and more than 7.5 trillion VND of capital for national target programmes.
It also reported that four ministries and central agencies, and six localities recorded over 50 percent of disbursement.
Meanwhile, disbursement of under 5 percent was seen in 10 ministries and central agencies./.
