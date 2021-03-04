Nearly 700 Vietnamese firms eligible for aquatic export to Taiwan
Hanoi (VNA) – The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has announced a list of 697 Vietnamese fishery companies meeting the conditions for export to Taiwan (China).
This means that 59 more firms have been approved to enter the list since October 2019.
According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), Taiwan is not among the top ten importers of Vietnamese aquatic products, but records a stable annual turnover of more 100 million USD.
The value of aquatic products shipped to the economy accounts for about 1.3 to 1.8 percent of Vietnam’s total fishery export revenue.
Vietnam’s aquatic export value reached 405 million USD in February, pushing the figure in the first two months of 2021 to over 1 billion USD, up 2.2 percent over the same period last year, reported VASEP./.