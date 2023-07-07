Society Famous ‘pho’ restaurant owner brings the dish to island soldiers for free Vu Ngoc Vuong from Nam Truc district of Nam Dinh province is famous for running a chain of ’pho’ (rice noodle soup with beef or chicken) restaurants in Hanoi, selling around two to three thousand bowls daily.

Society Blackpink tour organiser apologises over nine-dash line map K-pop music group Blackpink's tour organiser on July 6 issued an apology over its use of China's nine-dash line map, which Vietnam considers an infringement of its territory and sovereignty.

Society 📝 OP-ED: UNFPA calls for further gender equality advancement Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Dr. Natalia Kanem has issued a statement on the occasion of World Population Day (July 11), stressing that accelerating the advancement of gender equality will result in healthier families, stronger economies, and resilient societies.

Society No Vietnamese citizens affected by unrest in France so far: Spokeswoman No Vietnamese citizens affected by the recent unrest in France have been recorded so far, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on July 6.