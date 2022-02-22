Society Legislators convene session on child abuse The National Assembly (NA)’s committees for culture-education, justice, and social affairs on February 22 convened a session to discuss and put forth solutions for violence against children that shocked the public recently.

Society Social, health insurance books given to needy people More than 3,000 social insurance books and nearly 8,900 health insurance cards worth 17.2 billion VND (753,400 USD) will be granted to disadvantaged people across 18 provinces and cities in the first quarter of this year as part of the Vietnam Social Security (VSS)’s programme.

Society Foundation launched to support researchers in applied mathematics A foundation has been launched in Ho Chi Minh City to promote training of people in applied mathematics.

Society Buddhist dignitaries appointed as heads of pagodas in Truong Sa island district The standing board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) executive committee in the central province of Khanh Hoa on February 21 announced decisions to appoint three monks as heads of pagodas in Truong Sa island district.