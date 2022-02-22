Nearly 79 percent of students return to school
As of February 22 afternoon, 78.86 percent of total students across the country have resumed face-to-face learning, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.
Students at Vo Thi Sau primary school in Hai Chau district, Da Nang (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – As of February 22 afternoon, 78.86 percent of total students across the country have resumed face-to-face learning, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.
The ministry reported that pre-school children in 50 localities have been attending class in person, while their peers in 13 remaining localities, including Hanoi and Da Nang, are still staying home due to complicated COVID-19 developments.
Meanwhile, 52 cities and provinces have reopened primary schools and 59 have allowed junior high school students to return to school.
At the same time, senior high schools students in 62 cities and provinces nationwide have resumed in-person classes, with the exception of the northern province of Lao Cai.
In order to help schools organise direct teaching and learning activities, the Ministry of Health has supplemented its guidelines on COVID-19 prevention and control at schools.
Accordingly, only students who show COVID-19 symptoms or have close contact with COVID-19 patients have to take COVID-19 tests before returning to schools.
Students are advised to keep safe distance with their classmates as well as students in other classes, avoid sharing personal items and wash their hands frequently. Schools are also requested to disinfect canteens after each meal and ensure food safety for students./.