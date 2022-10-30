Runners at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 800 runners, both professional and non-professional, joined a 5km race around the Hoan Kiem Lake in the very heart of Hanoi on October 30 morning.

Held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the “Race for Green Life” is a communications event on the sustainable way of life within an action plan by the ministry to implement the national action programme on sustainable production and consumption for the 2021-2030 period.

A representative of the ministry said it is striving to conduct various activities to push up the development of sustainable production and consumption models towards developing a circular economy in Vietnam.

Through the event, the ministry hoped runners will serve as ambassadors who spread in the community the message of a sustainable way of life which is friendly to the environment./.