Close to 811 tonnes of rice supplied by the Government have been distributed to impoverished residents in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak ahead of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.The assistance was presented to about 15,800 families with 54,065 members across 12 districts of the province.Director of the Dak Lak Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Tran Phu Hung said the aid has helped ease difficulties for local people amid the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.The distribution was carried out in a prompt manner with preventive measures being in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19./.