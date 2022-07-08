Society TikTok removes over 2.4 million videos posted by Vietnamese users TikTok took down more than 2.4 million videos containing content that violates its regulations in the Vietnamese market in the first quarter of 2022.

Society Spokeswoman highlights need to raise citizens’ awareness of foreign countries’ laws, customs The Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) has contacted the Korean National Police Agency to verify information about 33 Vietnamese citizens detained in the RoK and requested the Korean side to ensure their legitimate rights and interests, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Society New Zealand exporters present fruits to unlucky Vietnamese children, women The New Zealand Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City and the country’s fruit exporters on July 6 presented 500 fruit boxes for charitable organisations for children and women in the city and Hanoi.