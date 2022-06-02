Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 2 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Legislators discuss implementation of socio-economic development plans National Assembly (NA) deputies on June 1 discussed the implementation of the socio-economic development plans and the state budget in 2021 and in the first months of 2022 as well as the settlement of bad debts of credits institutions.

Politics Vietnam treasures traditional friendship, multifaceted cooperation with Austria Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Austria, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on June 1.

Politics Lao official works with leaders of BIDV, EVN President of the Lao State Inspection Authority Khamphan Phommaphat on June 1 worked with leaders of the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) and Vietnam Electricity (EVN) as part of his visit to Vietnam.