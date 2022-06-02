Nearly 950 million USD in support package disbursed: Deputy PM
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai speaks at the NA's third session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Some 22 trillion VND (948.2 million USD) in the 347-trillion-VND policy package under the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s Resolution 43 has been disbursed, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai told the legislature's ongoing third session on June 2.
Reporting the legislature on the implementation of the Programme on Socio-economic Recovery and Development, Deputy PM Khai said that the disbursement is a very important premise to believe that this support package will be implemented well in the coming time.
Regarding the disbursement of public investment, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said that it takes time to disburse public investment, as it is affected by not only the Law on Public Investment, but also the Law on Construction, the Land Law, the Bidding Law, and the Mineral Law, among others.
National Assembly deputies discuss socio-economic affairs (Photo: VNA)He stressed the importance of reviewing provisions of the Law on Public Investment and other relevant laws and decisions.
The Government is taking drastic measures to boost disbursement, Dung said, expressing his hope that deputies and delegations of deputies will strengthen supervision over ministries, sectors and localities to help speed up the process./.