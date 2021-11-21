A student in Loc Quang commune, Loc Ninh district, Binh Phuoc province is vaccinated against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 9,889 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours to 4pm on November 21, including seven imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).



Of the 9,882 new domestic infections in 57 provinces and cities, there are 5,361 community transmissions.



HCM City continued taking the lead with 1,265 cases, followed by Binh Duong (683), Dong Nai (604), Ba Ria - Vung Tau (541), Dong Thap (508), Binh Thuan (493), Tay Ninh (410), Soc Trang (399) and Kien Giang (361). The capital city of Hanoi recorded 216 infections.



The infection tally in Vietnam currently stands at 1,094,514, ranking 37th among the 223 countries and territories.



The domestic infections in the fourth wave of COVID-19, since April 27, numbers 1,089,411 with 902,683 recoveries.



With 5,163 patients given the all-clear during the 24 hours, the total recoveries so far has reached 905,500.



The MoH also reported 76 new fatalities, bringing the accumulative number of deaths to 23,761.



On November 20, Vietnam administered 1,298,149 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, raising the total to 107,861,131. Among the vaccinated people, 66,706,890 received at least one shot of vaccine while 41,154,241 were fully inoculated, the MoH said./.