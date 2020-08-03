Destinations Infographic Why Mu Cang Chai should top your 2020 travel list Mu Cang Chai, a remote district which is home to breathtaking terraced rice fields in Vietnam’s northern province of Yen Bai, should top the travel list, according to US-based media site CNBC.

Society Infographic Vietnam extends visa exemption to eight countries till 2022 To afford the tourism industry growth impetus, the government has agreed on visa waivers for citizens of Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Belarus.