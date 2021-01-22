Necessary conditions ready for 13th National Party Congress
All necessary conditions are ready for successfully organising the 13th National Party Congress which will place in Hanoi from January 25 to February 2, Nguyen Dac Vinh, Deputy Chief of the Office of the Party Central Committee, told Vietnam News Agency on January 22.
Hanoi (VNA) - All necessary conditions are ready for successfully organising the 13th National Party Congress which will place in Hanoi from January 25 to February 2, Nguyen Dac Vinh, Deputy Chief of the Office of the Party Central Committee, told Vietnam News Agency on January 22.
The Party Central Committee and its Politburo and Secretariat have paid special attention to the preparation work for the 13th National Party Congress, he said, adding that the Party Central Committee set up five sub-committees for the work since October 2018. To date, all preparations are basically complete.
Vinh said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the preparation and organisation of local Party congresses towards the 13th National Party Congress. Some Party congresses at grass-root levels were postponed to focus efforts on COVID-19 response.
Despite such challenge, all 67 centrally-run Party organisations successfully organised congresses as of October 29 last year, two days ahead the schedule, he added.
He went on to say that though Vietnam has put the COVID-19 under control, there are risks of imported cases, threatening to cause community infections. This sets high requirements for the delivery of healthcare services for all delegates to as well as those serving the congress, he said.
The organising sub-committee has devised plans with specific preventive measures to ensure the highest safety for the delegates to the congress.
All deputies and concerned people are tested for the novel coronavirus twice before the congress takes place while specific regulations and guidelines on on pandemic prevention and control have been issued, he continued.
The organising sub-committee has also conducted a drill on COVID-19 emergency, he noted, adding that the medical team has closely coordinated with relevant agencies to exercise over the past several days and is ready to provide the best they can to contribute to the success of the congress./.
The Party Central Committee and its Politburo and Secretariat have paid special attention to the preparation work for the 13th National Party Congress, he said, adding that the Party Central Committee set up five sub-committees for the work since October 2018. To date, all preparations are basically complete.
Vinh said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the preparation and organisation of local Party congresses towards the 13th National Party Congress. Some Party congresses at grass-root levels were postponed to focus efforts on COVID-19 response.
Despite such challenge, all 67 centrally-run Party organisations successfully organised congresses as of October 29 last year, two days ahead the schedule, he added.
He went on to say that though Vietnam has put the COVID-19 under control, there are risks of imported cases, threatening to cause community infections. This sets high requirements for the delivery of healthcare services for all delegates to as well as those serving the congress, he said.
The organising sub-committee has devised plans with specific preventive measures to ensure the highest safety for the delegates to the congress.
All deputies and concerned people are tested for the novel coronavirus twice before the congress takes place while specific regulations and guidelines on on pandemic prevention and control have been issued, he continued.
The organising sub-committee has also conducted a drill on COVID-19 emergency, he noted, adding that the medical team has closely coordinated with relevant agencies to exercise over the past several days and is ready to provide the best they can to contribute to the success of the congress./.