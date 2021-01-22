Politics Condolences to Zimbabwe over passing of foreign minister Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on January 22 conveyed a message of condolences over the passing of Zimbabwean Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Sibusiso Moyo.

Politics Illegal exit, entry must be tackled: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 22 called upon border guards to increase efforts to effectively prevent illegal exit and entry, helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Fatherland Front moves to prepare for general election The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee held a national teleconference on January 22 to provide instructions on handling affairs relating to the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.