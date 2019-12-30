Bàn Văn Hồng’s family of four used to live in a rotting wooden house in Na Hoang hamlet, Tam Kim commune, Nguyên Binh district, Cao Bang province. The old house is now replaced with a spacious concrete one-storey one thanks to assistance from Cao Bang provincial Red Cross Chapter.

Cao Bang provincial Red Cross Society, through the Campaign ‘Each collective and individual one address for humane act’, has managed to called for charitable organisations and people to build 10 houses for the disadvantaged.

Red Cross Society’s acts of caring people in need, as well as renovating and building houses and providing free healthcare for the poor, significantly contribute to the eradication of hunger and poverty reduction in poor districts and communes in Cao Bang province./.

VNA