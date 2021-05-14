Kloeti Urs, Factory Manager of Nestlé Bong Sen, (centre) represents Nestlé Vietnam to receive the golden prize of the 2020 Vietnam National Quality Awards. (Photo courtesy of Nestlé Vietnam)



Hanoi (VNA) – Food and drink producer Nestlé Vietnam has been awarded the golden prize of the 2020 Vietnam National Quality Awards by the Prime Minister for its remarkable achievements in improving product quality, service, competitiveness, effective operation and international integration.



Nestlé Vietnam has met the award’s seven criteria comprising role of leaders, strategic planning, customer and market orientations, measurement, knowledge analysis and management, human resource management and development, operation management and operation result.



Sharing his pride for the company’s recognition in the first year it took part in the event, general director Binu Jacob said: “The award is a measurement of enterprises’ development, a tool as well as driving force for their development.”



“Participating in the award helps enterprises not only further improve themselves by applying advanced tools in management but also make their productivity, quality and competitiveness better in both domestic and foreign markets,” he stated.





Quality, food safety, research and improvement, customer suitability, and humans are the cornerstone of success and competitive advantage of the company as well as the group, the general director affirmed. To do this, Nestlé Vietnam always ensures strict compliance with food safety management process, quality management, and labor safety in every stage of the operation and production processes, from inputs to complete products for customers in the supply chain.



Besides, investments in human resource training, policies for talents, acute business development strategies help Nestlé Vietnam reach today achievements, according to Jacob.



According to Nguyen Hoang Linh, vice head of Directorate for Standards, Metrology and Quality, the Vietnam National Quality Awards is an advanced implement based on comparison between enterprises’ operation and the criteria that is to evaluate business activities and results under the international standards, define management level and quality, achievements and weaknesses, opportunities and future missions. With these, appropriate improving measures would be offered.



Established in 1995, Nestlé Vietnam has expanded and diversify its products to meet food and nutrition demand to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come.



During 25 years of establishment and development, the company has prioritized sectors that bring business interests which are associated with community benefits, including a healthier and happier life, thriving and strong community, and management of natural resources for future generations.



As customers are the company’s top priority, Nestlé innovates and renovates its products based on science, researching and development. Researching and developing activities allows Nestlé to solve issues related to nutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, obesity and other global nutrition issues.



Nestlé’s Research & Development organization is the largest in the food and beverage industry, comprising five science researching centers: Nestlé Research Center, a research and development center in Tours and others worldwide with more than 5,000 scientists and experts.



Nestlé Vietnam was recognized as “Typical Enterprise for Labors” by the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs twice due to the company’s activities in taking care of their employees, ensuring effective working environment that helps leverage workers’ capacity./.

