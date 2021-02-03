CEO of Nestlé Vietnam Binu Jaco

Hanoi (VNA) - Nestlé Vietnam always makes efforts to realise the mission of “improving living standards for Vietnamese,” Binu Jaco, CEO of Nestlé Vietnam, said in a recent interview with VietnamPlus.



Following is the full text of the interview.



1. Established in Vietnam since 1912, how did Nestle localise its products and business culture in order to thrive in the Vietnamese market?



Applying the business motto of “creating common values” of Nestle Group to bring about common values to the community where the company is operating, covering all spheres.



Employing and providing training for locals, with a staff of 2,800 people. Two thirds of the company’s managers are Vietnamese. Generating jobs for many locals.



Basing on studies on habit and taste of Vietnamese consumers conducted by such partners as Nielsen and Kantar to develop products that satisfy Vietnamese taste like NESCAFÉ CAFE VIET; soy sauce, bouillon cube, MAGGI oyster sauce and MILO breakfast, offering more options more suitable with the taste of Vietnamese consumers and better for their health.



Cooperating with partners like the National Institute of Nutrition and the Ministry of Health to develop suitable nutritional products for Vietnamese, while supporting these agencies in communications activities relating nutrition (For example: supplementing micronutrients to products including GDA information on product labels, and Nestlé Healthier Kids school nutrition education programme…), contributing to improving the stature of Vietnamese.



Cooperating with partners like the Ministry of Education, implementing the Activ Vietnam (in support of the Government’s project 641), developing school sports movements, contributing to improving the stature of Vietnamese people.



Cooperating with the Western Highlands Agriculture and Forestry Science Institute under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to roll out the sustainable coffee development project NESCAFE Plan in five Central Highlands provinces in order to raise coffee productivity as well as improve livelihood of 260,000 coffee growers.



Cooperating with provincial women’s unions to implement the Chi NEST project that aims to strengthen business capacity for rural women and improve their livelihood.



Being co-founder of the Packaging Recycling Organisation Vietnam (Pro Vietnam), enhancing activities to raise public awareness, collecting and recycling packages, towards a circular economy, so as to create a green, clean and sustainable living environment.



With activities associated with interests of consumers and the community, Nestlé Vietnam always makes efforts to realise the mission of “improving living standards for Vietnamese.”



2. How many product lines does Nestle Vietnam currently have in the Vietnamese market? Which are the main products that are favoured by consumers? Does Nestle Vietnam have a development plan in line with the modern consumption trend in the future?



Currently, Nestle Vietnam is developing products of main brands like MILO, NESCAFE, MAGGI, LA VIE, NAN, GERBER, and KITKAT. Our products are quite diverse, including nutrition for kids (NAN, GERBER), dairy products (MILO, NESTLE milk); cereal products (MILO, KoKo Krunch, NESVITA ... breakfast cereals); beverages like coffee (NESCAFE); mineral water (La Vie), instant tea (NESTEA), ice cream, confectionery products (KITKAT), food products (soy sauce, oyster sauce, bouillon cube, fish sauce, MAGGI chili sauce), and medical nutritional products (Boost Optimum, Boost Gluco Control, Peptamen).



Nestlé products in Vietnam are always improved to better meet the demand for nutrition and taste of Vietnamese consumers. To catch up with the recent trend of green and clean living, Nestlé offers organic products such as NAN Organic and Gerber Organic.



With economic development, consumers have higher demand for high quality and healthy products. (For example: low-sugar or micronutrient products). We will continue to work with partners such as the National Institute of Nutrition to develop new products as well as introduce to Vietnam the best products from Nestlé Group to meet the demand of local consumers and fulfil the goal of "improving living standards for Vietnamese" of Nestlé in Vietnam.



3. Sustainable economic development is one of the Vietnamese Government’s main goals. For years, Nestle Vietnam has made many effective contributions to the overall development of the country. Can you tell us more about Nestlé’s experience and contributions on sustainable development in the community?



Nestlé Vietnam is currently the largest Swiss investor in Vietnam with total investment of 650 million USD. In addition, Nestlé is also Vietnam’s leading coffee buyer, with an average value of 600-700 million USD per year, equivalent to 20-25 percent of the country's coffee output, which is used for intensive processing to serve domestic consumption and export. With double-digit growth for many consecutive years, Nestlé Vietnam has been continuously honoured as the investor with the highest tax payroll achievement in Dong Nai province, actively contributing to the country’s economic development over the past years.



With sustainable development projects within the community, Nestlé Vietnam has contributed to increasing income of Vietnamese coffee growers (40 percent increase in income) as well as income of rural women through the Chi NEST project. Nestlé Vietnam has also contributed to building a sustainable environment, reducing 40 percent of irrigation water in coffee production and cultivation, and 30 percent of water used in factories. All of its factories have not buried solid waste. Nestlé Vietnam aims to recycle and reuse 1005 packages by 2025.



To achieve the above-said results, a long-term vision and sustainable development are always the lodestar in the company’s operation. We grasp market trends, and consumers' needs and tastes, and quickly develop suitable, diverse, healthy products. Besides, community activities in all aspects have contributed to the sustainable development of the company while bringing about common values to the community in line with the strategy of "creating common values" of Nestlé Group.



4. How do you evaluate the stature of Vietnamese children compared to other regional countries? Are there any nutritional solutions to improve the stature and health of the young generation in the future? Does Nestle Vietnam have any plans to contribute more to local communities in the future?



With remarkable improvements in economic conditions and material life, the stature and health of the current young Vietnamese generation have been enhanced as compared with the past. Operating in the field of nutrition and health in the country over the past 25 years, it can be said that improving the health and stature of Vietnamese people, especially the young generation, has always been the top concern of Nestlé Vietnam.



Through the programme "Dynamic Vietnam", in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Training to promote school sports movements, along with the development of nutritional products suitable to the physical condition of Vietnamese children (like MILO breakfast, MILO less sugar ...), Nestlé Vietnam has joined hands with the community to foster a dynamic and healthy Vietnamese generation.



We will continue the efforts that Nestlé has made for the community in programmes such as “Dynamic Vietnam”, “NESCAFE Plan”, “school nutrition education " and " Chi NEST "in the time ahead. We also will coordinate with ministries and agencies to implement programmes in line with the action programme of the government to serve the country’s socio-economic development./.

VNA