Society Quat Dong embroidery village Located in Thuong Tin district, about 25km from Hanoi’s centre, Quat Dong village is well-known for its colorful handmade embroidered products reflecting the Vietnamese people and land which are favored by both domestic customers and foreign friends.

Society K53 team of Kon Tum begins dry-season search for Vietnamese soldiers' remains in Laos The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum held a ceremony on November 5 to send off the province's team in charge of searching for and repatriating remains of volunteer martyrs and experts who died in Laos and Cambodia during wartime (Team K5) on its mission in the 2022-2023 dry season.

Society “Young Francophone Reporters” contest winners announced Winners of the 7th “Young Francophone Reporters” competition were announced at an award ceremony in Hanoi on November 4.

Society Vietnam’s visa policy favourable, to be further reformed: official Vietnam’s visa policy is favourable and will continue to be reformed to facilitate foreigners’ entry, an official of the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has said.