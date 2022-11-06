Nestlé, Vietnam Women’s Union partner to empower women
Based on the fruitful results of their cooperation in past years, the Vietnam Women's Union and Nestlé Vietnam signed a strategic cooperation agreement for the period of 2022 - 2027 to continue to implement a nationwide programme named "Nestlé accompanies women" in Hanoi on November 4.
The partnership aims to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment, contributing to supporting women’s comprehensive development, especially those in rural areas.
The content of cooperation focuses on three key areas, including improving the competency of women and Women’s Union staff at all levels; assisting women in building a family with a safe house, a sustainable livelihood, good health, knowledge, and meeting certain sanitation criteria; and carrying out charity and social security activities.
The close cooperation between the union and Nestlé in the 2020-2022 period delivered many positive outcomes in empowering women and contributing to gender equality.
As of October 2022, a total of 20 provinces and cities across the country have coordinated to implement the "Nestlé accompanies women" programme, providing training on nutrition and on building a happy and healthy lifestyle to 8,000 women, helping 1.2 million households to access knowledge about nutrition and assisting 3,000 members in starting and retaining a business.
These achievements are setting a firm foundation upon which the cooperative relationship between the two sides can be further promoted in the next five years.
Ton Ngo Hanh, vice president of Vietnam Women’s Union, said in order to promote the results achieved in the past period, the Vietnam Women's Union and Nestlé Vietnam agreed to continue implementing the “Nestlé accompanies women" programme.
“I believe that the strategic cooperation between the two sides will contribute to empower women and improve the professionalism and the effectiveness of the organisation," Hanh said.
“From the very first days of our presence in Vietnam, in parallel with promoting sustainable development, women's empowerment and gender equality is one of Nestlé's top priorities,” Binu Jacob, managing director of Nestlé Vietnam, said. “The strategic cooperation agreement with the Vietnam Women's Union for the next five years once again affirms Nestlé Vietnam's long-term commitment in joining hands to promote gender equality and empower women, and take care of health, nutrition, and safety for women and children in Vietnam.”/.