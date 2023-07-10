Illustrative image (Photo: Screenshot)

Hanoi (VNA) – Global streaming platform Netflix has removed the Chinese film Flight To You from its service in Vietnam as it contains scenes of the nine-dash line that violates Vietnam’s sovereignty, said Director of the Cinema Department Vi Kien Thanh on July 10.



Earlier on July 9, the FPT Telecom JSC also removed the film on its web and mobile versions right after receiving the dispatch from the department, under which the deadline for compliance is set within 24 hours starting from 00:00 on July 10, 2023, and a report must be submitted to the department before July 12.



The watchdog said that it had reviewed all 39 episodes of the series and found that the image of the nine-dash line appears on the maps in episodes 18, 19, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30 and 38.



Though FPT had blurred the images of the maps, the department said the film is not suitable for screening in Vietnam as it contains inappropriate content, infringing upon national sovereignty./.