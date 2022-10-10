Business Pessimistic outlook for tax collection towards year end Tax revenues grew on a yearly basis but were falling month-by-month, according to Deputy Director of the General Department of Taxation (GDT) Dang Ngoc Minh.

Business Banking sector needs improved legal framework to speed up digital transformation The banking sector was expecting amendments to the Law on Electronic Transactions would help remove bottlenecks and speed up the sector’s digital transformation progress.

Business National centre, Google team up to provide training for startups A training course of the Google for Startups programme has been held for 25 tech startups in the southern region of Vietnam.

Business Bac Giang works to improve value of agricultural sector The northern province of Bac Giang has rolled out various measures to enhance the value of its agricultural sector, including promoting circular economy, expanding organic farms and encouraging the use of organic fertilizers in farming activities.