Network helps connect Vietnamese, German experts in automobile sector
The Vietnam Germany Innovation Network (VGI Network) has held a conference in Wolfsburg, Germany, to foster connectivity among Vietnamese experts and businesses as well as those of the Vietnamese origin in automobile industry and relevant technical sectors.
The VGI-Automobile conference aimed to link experts with Vietnamese businesses operating in the European market in technical sectors to support the firms in approaching and partnering with German enterprises where Vietnamese and Vietnamese-origin experts are working.
It also offered a chance for the experts to meet diplomatic officials and representatives from Vietnamese ministries and sectors to explore the demand of Vietnamese businesses at home, and introduce their capacity and possibility to bring German technologies to the firms.
Participants at the event discussed opportunities to strengthen their connectivity and cooperation in automobile and related technical sectors.
VGI Vice President Phan Tien Dat said that after the success of this first activity, the network plans to set up a Vietnam-German TechHub to gather experts in science and technology.
The VGI Network was established in September 2019, acting as a bridge for experts and scientists in Vietnam and Germany as well as the entire Europe to share experience and in-depth information on the market demands and the domestic research and science-technology application system, as well as programmes and projects serving the development of Vietnam’s science and technology, thus contributing to the socio-economic development at home./.
